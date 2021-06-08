Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya Now At 9.7% As 433 Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 433 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 4,479 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 173,072.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 9.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 1,840,889.

Sadly, 18 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,326.

Also, 395 have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries in the country to 118,621. Of these, 262 were from the Home-Based care programme while 133 were from various health facilities across the country.

As of today,1,125 patients are admitted to various hospitals across the country. Another, 4,895 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 111 patients are in ICU, out of which 27 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 98 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 91 are in general wards and seven in the HDU.

County distribution is as follows: Kisumu 129, Nairobi 84, Siaya 24, Mombasa 24, Trans Nzoia 23, Kericho 21, Uasin Gishu 16, Nakuru 14, Makueni 11, Kiambu 11, Kisii 9, Homa Bay 8, Nyamira 8, Kajiado 7, Bomet 6, Bungoma 5, Baringo 4, Busia 3, Garissa 3, Kakamega 3, Kilifi 3, Kwale 2, Machakos 2, Marsabit 2, Meru 2, Narok 2, Nyeri 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Embu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Laikipia 1 and Murang’a 1.

As of today, 27,382 people have received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 1005,509 people have so far been vaccinated countrywide.

