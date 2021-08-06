Covid-19 Positivity Rate hits 15.5 Percent as 1,561 New Infections Recorded

In the last 24 hours, 1,561 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 10,072. This brings the positivity rate to 15.5 percent and the total number of confirmed cases to 209,823. The cumulative tests conducted so far stand at 2,176,118.

Within the same period, 102 patients recovered from the disease, 91 from various hospitals across the country and 11 from home based care. This brings the total number of recoveries to 195,787.

On a sad note, 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 30 out of these are deaths reported late while one patient succumbed in the last 24 hours. 23 of the fatalities reported are patients above 60 years old, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 4,088.

Currently 1,584 patients are admitted in various hospitals while 5,834 have been placed on home-based care.

The total number of vaccines administered so far stand at at 1, 768, 519 bringing the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 2.5 percent.

