Covid-19: Positivity Rate Drops to 11.7% as 1,175 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate has dropped to 11.7% after 1,175 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country’s caseload to 315,665 with the cumulative tests so far conducted in the country to 3,127,480.

The death toll is now at 5,472 after three patients succumbed to the virus. Ideally, 3,025 patients have recovered from the disease, 2,837 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 188 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 279,044.

Through a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated that a total of 1,146 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 15,829 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 45 of them on ventilatory support while four are on supplemental oxygen.

Vaccination Update:

As of January 12th, 2022, a total of 10,878,311 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 6,134,511 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,644,213.

Another 25,213 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 74,374 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.5%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.0%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

