US Donates 1.36 million Doses of Pfizer Vaccines as Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 4.7 Percent

In the last 24 hours, 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,659 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 320,399 and the cumulative tests conducted so far to 3,189,945. The positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.

On a positive note, 556 people have recovered from the disease. Out of these,506 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 50 are from various health facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries to 291,917.

There are currently 721 Covid-19 patients admitted in various health facilities across the country, with 5,733 in the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audit in the month of January 2022. This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,558.

On Monday afternoon, Kenya got another 1.36 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The dosages were donated by the US government through the COVAX facility.

As of January 23, 2022, a total of 11,553,637 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,320,249 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 5,081,189.

Another 36,792 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 115,407 are booster doses.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 18.6 percent.

