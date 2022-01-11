Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 15.9% as 1,105 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now down to 15.9% after 1,105 people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. This was after 6,945 samples were tested.

The country’s caseload is now at 313,677 with the cumulative tests so far conducted standing at 3,111,402.

Of the new cases, 54 are foreigners while 1,051 are Kenyans. Also, the youngest is a one-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 102 years.

Sadly, 8 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the death toll to 5,462. Consequently, 3,320 patients recovered from the disease; 2,991 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 329 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries are at 271,893.

County Distribution is as follows:

Nairobi 262, Mombasa 75, Siaya 75, Bomet 74, Kisumu 67, Uasin Gishu 62, Laikipia 61, Nakuru 48, Kilifi 33, Kisii 28, Kakamega 28, Taita Taveta 27, Vihiga 27, Makueni 22, Bungoma 19, Busia 19, Kiambu 18, Embu 15, Nyamira 15, Marsabit 13, Nyandarua 11, Meru 9, Tharaka Nithi 9, Garissa 7, Homa Bay 7, Murang’a 7, Nyeri 7, Machakos 7, Kericho 6, Narok 6, Kwale 5, West Pokot 5, Nandi 5, Baringo 4, Mandera 4, Migori 4, Turkana 4, Lamu 3, Kajiado 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2 and Kirinyaga 2.

Vaccination Update:

As of January 10, 2022, 10,696,021 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,077,770 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,533,842.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.8%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.6%.

Currently, the government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

