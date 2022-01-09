Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down To 13.9% As 741 New Cases Recorded

741 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,329 tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases represent a positivity rate of 13.9 per cent, a drop from 19.2 per cent recorded on Saturday.

In a statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said confirmed positive cases are now 311,538 and cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 3,099,482.

The CS said 306 more patients have recovered from the disease, 239 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 67 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 264,962 of whom 214,997 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,965 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Sadly, nine more patients have succumbed to the disease.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,446.

A total of 1,244 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 26,220 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 40 of them on ventilatory support while 16 are on supplemental oxygen. Another 296 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 275 of them are in the general wards. 21 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of January 8th, 2022, a total of 10,593,638 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 6,039,385 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,478,832.

Another 24,195 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 51,226 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.7 per cent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.4 per cent.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said Kagwe.

