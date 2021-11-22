Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 0.5 Percent as 18 New Cases Recorded

In the last 24 hours, 18 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,982. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254,728 and the positivity rate to 0.5 percent. The cumulative number of tests conducted so far are 2,801,983.

21 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. Out of these, 16 have been discharged from the home based care and isolation program while 5 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.

Currently, 351 patients are admitted in the hospital with Covid-19 while 977 patients have been placed in the home-based care and isolation program.

On a positive note, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths recorded stands at 5,328.

As of November 21st 2021, a total of 6,398,580 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,990,944 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,407,636.

