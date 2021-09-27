Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 2.2 percent as 54 Contact Virus

On Monday, Kenya confirmed 54 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 248,515, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

The new infections were from a sample size of 2,501, recording a positivity rate of 2.2 per cent.

The cumulative tests stand at 1,537,382.

Fatalities have reached 5,109 after another seven patients succumbed to the disease.

Read: Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Down to 4.9% as 3.6 Million Vaccines Administered

According to the CS 1,126 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 2,586 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 73 patients are in ICU, out of which 49 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 368 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 533 are in general wards and 15 in the HDU.

Meanwhile, 437 patients have recovered from the disease out of which 314 were from the Homebased care program while 123 were discharged from various health facilities.

Read Also: Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 5.2% as 317 Contract Virus

Recoveries are now at 240,672.

Vaccination Update

3.3 per cent of Kenyans were fully vaccinated as of September 27.

A total of 3,627,280 vaccines have been administered. Out of these, 2,737,982 are first doses while second doses are 889,298.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...