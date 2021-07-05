Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 9.0 Percent as Kenya Records 185 New Cases in 24 hrs

In the last 24 hours, Kenya recorded 185 positive cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 2,047. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,053 and the positivity rate to 9 percent. The total number of samples tested now stands at 1,983,998.

On a positive note, 1,186 people recovered from the virus in the period, bringing the total number of recoveries to 128,811. 15 people have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,690.

Nairobi county leads with the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 94, followed by Bungoma at 25 and Mombasa at 16.

On matters vaccination, 1,477,916 doses have so far been administered. Out of these 1,018,143 are first doses while 459,773 are second doses. This brings the uptake of the second dose to 45.2 percent.

