Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 8.9 Percent as 444 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is at 8.9 percent after 444 people tested positive for the disease, in the last 24 hours.

These infections were from a sample size of 4,989 tested over the same period.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 170,485 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,806,438.

Of these cases, 435 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 259 are males and 185 females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 101 years.

1,171 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,682 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

104 other patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 58 on supplemental oxygen. 25 patients are under observation.

Another 90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of vaccination, a total of 968,733 persons have so far been inoculated countrywide.

Of these 293,240 are aged 58 years and above, 165,409 are health workers, 152,315 are teachers, 82,007 are security Officers and 275,762 are in the ‘Others’ category.

17 others have lost the battle to the disease, two of them in the last 24 hours while 15 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

The death toll is currently at 3,141.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0),30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (3), 60 years and above (13).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (54), 10-19 years (21), 20-29 (106), 30-39 years (257), 40-49 years (397), 50-59 years (657), 60 years and above (1,649).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 54, Siaya 53, Busia 47, Kisumu 43, Kisii 41, Kakamega 31, Kericho 24, Mombasa 21, Bungoma 15, Homa Bay 13, Kilifi 9, Nyamira 9, Kitui 9, Uasin Gishu 8, Nakuru 7, Migori 7, Baringo 5, Murang’a 5, Trans Nzoia 5, Bomet 5, Kiambu 4, Kirinyaga 4, Machakos 4, Nyeri 4, Nandi 3,Tharaka Nithi 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, West Pokot 2, Narok 2, Nyandarua 1, Laikipia 1 and Makueni 1.

