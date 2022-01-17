Covid-19: Positivity Rate at 6.5% as Cases Dip

Today, 223 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after a sample size of 3,456 was tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 317,857.

This brings the positivity rate to 6.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 3,151,279.

Sadly, 11 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 5,499.

Also, 900 patients have recovered, 759 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 141 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 285,627.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 133, Nyeri 21, Nakuru 9, Kericho 7, Mandera 7, Nyamira 6, Kiambu 5, Kitui 5, Nyandarua 5, Kakamega 3, Laikipia 3, Migori 3, Siaya 3, Kirinyaga 2, Machakos 2, Meru 2, Mombasa 2, Embu 1, Kwale 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Turkana 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

Vaccination Update:

As of January 16th, 2022, a total of 11,096,104 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 6,204,659 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,770,760.

Another 30,351 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 90,334 are booster doses.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 17.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

