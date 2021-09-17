Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 5.9 Percent as 444 Positive Cases Recorded

Kenya on Friday confirmed 444 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 7,511 tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the total cases confirmed so far to 245,781.

The positivity rate is at 5.9 percent with cumulative tests conducted standing at 2,486,331.

“From the cases 430 are Kenyans while 14 are foreigners. 242 males while 202 are females. The youngest is a three-week-old infant while the oldest is 90 years,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of infections, reporting 138 followed by Nakuru 36, Meru 34 and Kiambu 28.

In the rest of the country, the new cases are distributed as follows: Uasin Gishu 27, Nyandarua 22, Embu 16, Makueni 11, Kirinyaga 10, Tharaka Nithi 10, Machakos 9, Kajiado 9, Kitui 8, Murang’a 8, Nyeri 8, Baringo 7, Kericho 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Garissa 6, Marsabit 5, Kakamega 4, Kisii 4, Wajir 4, Laikipia 4, Nandi 4, Narok 3, Kisumu 3, Isiolo 3, Siaya 2, Mombasa 2, West Pokot 1, Kilifi 1 Mandera 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Nyamira 1, Homa Bay 1 and Busia 1.

A total of 1,472 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,309 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Some 119 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 of whom are on ventilatory support and 27 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are under observation.

Meanwhile, 700 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the tally to 236,169.

“379 recoveries were from various health facilities countrywide while 321 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program,” added CS Kagwe.

The death toll rose to 4,965 after four patients succumbed to the disease.

“One of the deaths was in the last 24 hours while three are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021.”

Vaccination Update

Some 3,290,450 vaccines had been administered in the country as of September 16; 2,439,528 of these are the first doses while 850,922 are second doses.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 35% with the majority being males at (55%) while females are at (45%),” he said.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.1 percent.

