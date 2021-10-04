Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 3.2% as 3.89 Million Vaccines Administered

77 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya, from a sample size of 2,415 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is now at 3.2 percent.

From the cases, 70 are Kenyans while seven are foreigners. 42 males while 35 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 88 years.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kahwe said total confirmed positive cases are now 250,191 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,575,024.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 18, Meru 14, Nakuru 12, Machakos 5, Mombasa 4, Siaya 4, Kiambu 3, Kirinyaga 2, Laikipia 2, Nandi 2, Turkana 2, Uasin Gishu 1, West Pokot 1, Garissa 1, Nyandarua 1, Kakamega 1, Kericho 1, Bungoma 1, Embu 1 and Baringo 1.

Kagwe said 322 more patients have recovered from the disease. 287 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 35 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 242,857 of whom 196,402 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,455 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, one patient has succumbed to the disease.

“This is a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities,” said Kagwe.

Vaccination Update

As of October 3, 2021, a total of 3,886,630 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 2,955,890 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 930,740.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.5 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4 percent.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

