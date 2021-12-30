Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 28.1 Percent as 3,286 New Cases Confirmed

In the last 24 hours, 3,286 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 11,703 tested. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 292,237 and the cumulative tests so far conducted to 3,020,888. The Positivity Rate is now 28.1 percent.

In the same period, the MOH has recorded 260 recoveries from Covid-19. Out if these, 152 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country while 108 have been discharged from home based care and isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 251,223.

Currently, 935 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 22,771 patients have been put on the home based care and isolation program.

On a sad note, four people succumbed to the illness, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,376.

As of December 29th 2021, a total of 9,849,459 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,762,977 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,086,482. The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 15.0 percent.

