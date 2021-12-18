Covid-19: Positivity Rate at 23% as 2,169 Contract Virus in 24 Hours

2,169 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 9,428 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 23.0%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 262,335 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,924,685.

The CS also noted that experts identified 9 lineages circulating in Kenya from a sample size of 34. This was between November 23 and December 7.

“Twenty-seven sequences (77%) were confirmed to belong to the newly identified Omicron variant of concern. Two individuals with the Omicron variant had recently travelled from South Africa and Ghana and the rest had no recent international travel history,” he said.

He warned that the omicron variant is being transmitted within the community.

The newly detected infections were distributed in the counties as follows; Nairobi 1,230, Kiambu 258, Kajiado 83, Nakuru 116, Machakos 61, Mombasa 56, Nyeri 40, Uasin Gishu 30, Kwale 29, Kericho 28, Kisumu 23, Homa Bay 20, Busia 20, Murang’a 18, Nyandarua 18, Kirinyaga 17, Embu 17, Tharaka Nithi 15, Laikipia 14, Siaya 14.

Kakamega 13, Kilifi 9, West Pokot 7, Bomet 7, Meru 5, Kisii 4, Kitui 4, Turkana 3, Lamu 2, Garissa 2, Migori 1, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Vihiga 1, Baringo 1 and Bungoma 1.

CS Kagwe said 30 patients have recovered, 17 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 13 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,222 of whom 201,125 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,097 are from various health facilities.

No deaths have been reported in the last day, he said. Therefore, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,353.

“A total of 241 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,474 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 9 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of them on ventilatory support while 6 are on supplemental oxygen,” said the CS.

Meanwhile, 50 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 49 of whom are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of December 17, a total of 8,818,453 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, 5,264,630 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,553,823.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.5%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 13.0%.

Nairobi is in the lead with 31.5% of the population fully vaccinated followed by Nyeri at 27.5%, Laikipia 21.2%, Kiambu 20.5%, Murang’a 15.9%, Taita Taveta 15.7%, Uasin Gishu at 15.4%, Kirinyaga 15.0%, Nyandarua 14.2%, Nakuru 14.0%, Kajiado 13.8%, Mombasa 13.6% and Kisumu at 13.5%.

Mandera has registered the least number of vaccinations with 2.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

