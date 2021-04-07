Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 20.5% As Infections Shoot To 1,523

The ministry of health on Wednesday confirmed 1,523 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 7,423.

The total number of cases has as a result risen to 141,365. The positivity rate is currently at 20.5%.

The number of fatalities hit 2,276 after 18 more patients succumbed to the virus.

On the other hand, 616 others were discharged bringing the total to 97,194.

522 were from the home-based care programme, while 94 were discharged from various health facilities.

1,591 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 6,112 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 236 patients are in ICU, out of which 53 are on ventilatory support.

253 others are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 238 are in general wards and 15 in the HDU.

On matters vaccination, 339,893 people had been inoculated as of Tuesday. From this, 99,084 are health workers, 27,945 security officers, 45,877 teachers and 166,987 other members of the public.

At least 228 people have received the Sputnik V vaccine.

Today’s cases were distributed as follows: Nairobi 626, Kiambu 142, Uasin Gishu 108, Nakuru 92, Mombasa 65, Kericho 46, Murang’a 45, Kisumu 36, Kilifi 36, Machakos 36, Turkana 34, Nandi 30, Makueni 29, Kajiado 27, Meru 19, Kakamega 17, Taita Taveta 15, Nyandarua 14, Embu 13, Busia 12, Nyeri 11, Garissa 10, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Kitui 8, Kisii 7, Baringo 3, Kwale 3, Mandera 3, Nyamira 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kirinyaga 2, Vihiga 2, Narok 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, West Pokot 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Homa Bay 1 and Isiolo 1.

