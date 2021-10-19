Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 2.3% as 125 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 125 new Covid-19 cases in the last 25 hours after 5,372 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 252,199.

The positivity rate is now at 2.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,648,009.

Of the cases, 121 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 83 males while 42 are females. The youngest is a six-year-old child while the oldest is 83 years.

On a sad note, 9 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative deaths to 5,233.

Also, 230 patients have recovered from the disease with 220 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 10 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 245,577.

A total of 586 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,509 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

33 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 174 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

