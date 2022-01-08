Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 19.2 Percent as 1,667 New Cases Confirmed

In the last 24 hours, 1,667 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 8,703 tested. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 310,797 and the cumulative tests conducted to 3,094,153. The positivity rate is now 19.2 percent.

On a positive note, 2,523 patients have recovered from the disease in the same period. Out of these, 2,395 have been discharged from the home based care and isolation program and 128 from health facilities across the country. The total number of recoveries is now 264,656.

Read: Ksh6.3 Billion Scandal Ails NHIF, Ropes In NYS, Civil Servants

1,210 Covid-19 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 25,991 have been placed under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Unfortunately, 12 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,437.

As of January 7th 2022, a total of 10,572,187 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 6,030,173 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,468,661 the proportion of fully vaccinated adults is now 16.4 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...