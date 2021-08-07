Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 14.8 Percent as 1,205 New Cases Recorded

In the last 24 hours 1,205 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 8,158.

This brings the cumulative number of positive cases to 211,028 and the positivity rate to 14.8%. The total number of sample tests so far conducted are 2,184,276.

Among the positive cases confirmed today are a six month old infant and a 100 year old man. Nairobi is leading with the highest number of infections at 453, followed by Kiambu with 91 cases and Nyeri with 77.

Read: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu Hospitalised With Covid-19

On a positive note, 1242 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. 1069 of those are from home based care while 173 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country.This brings the total number of recoveries to 197,029.

On a sad note, 29 people have succumbed to the virus. All the cases are deaths which were reported late. They occurred on diverse dates in April, May, June and July. This brings the total number of deaths to 4,117.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu