Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 13 Percent as 761 Test Positive in the Last 24hrs

In the last 24 hours, 761 people have tested positive for Covid-19. This brings the cumulative number of positive tests to 189,703. This was derived from 5,794 sample tests bringing the total number of samples tested to 2,023,807.

71 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Out of those, 45 are from home based care and 26 from various health facilities countrywide.

The total number of recoveries in the country now stand at 180, 624. after. 1,067 people are currently admitted in the hospital with 123 people in the ICU.

Nairobi county leads with 189 infections, followed by Kisumu with 133 infections and Laikipia takes with 104 infections.

On a sad note, nine people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. All of which are late deaths which occurred between April and June this year.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that 1,550,389 vaccinations have so far been administered. Out of these, 1,028, 669 are first doses while 521,720 are second.

