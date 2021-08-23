Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 13.3 Percent as 619 New Cases Reported

In the last 24 hours, 619 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 4, 647. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 229,628 and the cumulative tests so far conducted to 2,316,674. The Positivity rate now is 13.3 percent.

On a positive note, 1,437 have recovered from the virus ,1,318 have been released from home-based care while 119 people have been discharged from various health facilities across the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to 213,473, 172,252 from home based care and 41,221 from hospital.

Read: Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu Hospitalised With Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reports that 2,004 patients are currently admitted with the disease in various health facilities, while 8,292 are in home based care.

Unfortunately, 31 people are reported to have succumbed to Covid-19. All these are late deaths which were reported late after they occurred on various dates between July and August this year. This brings the total number of fatalities to 4,528.

As of August 22, the Ministry of Health has administered 2,412,209 Covid-19 vaccines.Out if these,1,631,022 are first doses while 781,187 are second doses. This brings percentage of fully vaccinated adults to 2.9 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...