Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 12.4 Percent As 1,030 Contract Virus

Covid-19 positivity rate is currently at 12.4 percent after 1,030 tested positive from a sample size of 8,316.

The total number of confirmed positive Covid-19 cases now stands at 145,184, while the cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,557,704.

The new cases are of 995 Kenyans and 35 foreigners. 532 are male and 498 are females. The youngest is a 10-month-old infant day while the oldest is 99 years old.

Positive cases are distributed according to age as follows: 0-9 years(40), 10-19 years(38), 20-29 years(155), 30-39 years(244), 40-49 years(198), 50-59 years(161), and 60 and older (194).

422 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 98,605. 317 were from home-based and isolation care, while 105 were admitted to various health facilities.

A total of 1,616 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, with 4,243 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

There are 247 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 46 on ventilatory support and 170 on supplemental oxygen. Thirty-one patients are being monitored.

The death toll is now at 2,330 after 21 succumbed to the virus.

5 of the deaths occurred within the last month and 16 are late death reports that occurred on various dates and were recorded after facility record audits.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30- 39 years (1), 40-49 years (3), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (15).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (209), 40-49 years (326), 50-59 years (524), 60 years and above (1,115).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 401, Nakuru 68, Kiambu 64, Kakamega 53, Machakos 51, Mombasa 51, Uasin Gishu 44, Nyeri 35, Kitui 26, Kajiado 24, Kilifi 24, Busia 19, Siaya 19, Nandi 17, Transnzola 17, Kisumu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 11, Laikipia 9, Kericho 8, Bungoma 7, Mandera 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Vihiga 5, Homabay 4, Murang’a 4, Taita Taveta 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Baringo 2, Embu 2, Meru 2, Narok 2, Kisi 1, Kwale 1, Migori 1 and Samburu 1.

In Nairobi the 401 cases are from Lang’ata (40), Westlands (34), Dagoretti South (33), Starehe (26), Kibra (25), Dagoretti North, Kamukunji and Kasarani (24) cases each, Makadara and Ruaraka (22) cases each, Embakasi Central and Roysambu (20) cases each, Embakasi South and Mathare (19) cases each, Embakasi East (18), Embakasi West (16) and Embakasi North (15).

The 68 cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha (28), Nakuru West (11), Nakuru East (10), Kuresoi South (5), Nakuru North and Subukia (4) each, Gilgil (3), Rongai (2), Kuresoi North (1), and Kuresoi South (1).

In Kiambu the 64 cases are from Ruiru (16), Kiambaa (12), Thika (11), Kiambu Town (6), Kikuyu (5), Juja (4), Githunguri, Kabete and Limuru (3) cases each, Lari (1) while in Kakamega the 53 cases are from Lurambi (26), Malava (6), Navakholo (5), Likuyani, Lugari and Mumias East (3) cases each, Butere, Ikolomani and Shinyalu (2) cases each, Matungu (1).

In Machakos the 51 cases are from Machakos Town (11), Kalama (8), Masinga, Matungulu and Yatta (6) cases each, Athi River (5), Kangundo and Mwala (4) cases each, Kathiani (1).

