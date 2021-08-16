Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 11.9 Percent as 679 New Cases Reported

In the last 24 hours, 679 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 5,693. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 221,406 and cumulative sample tests to 2,259,150. Kenya’s positivity rate is now at 11.9 percent.

Nairobi leads with the highest number of new cases at 357, followed by Kilifi with 53 new infections and Kiambu with 36 new cases.

On a positive note 1,550 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Out of those, 1,426 have been discharged from home-based care while 124 have been discharged from various health facilities across the country. This brings the total number of recoveries to 203,922.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health has reported 10 Covid-19 fatalities. One occurred within the last 24 hours while the rest are late deaths reported to have occurred in diverse dates in August 2021. This brings the total number of fatalities to 4,350.

As of August 15, the Ministry of Health has administered a total of 2,053,717 vaccines. Out of these, 1,305,850 are first doses while 747,867 are second doses. This brings the percentage of vaccinated adults to 2.7.

