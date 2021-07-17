Covid-19 Positivity Rate In Kenya Now At 10.5% As 723 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 723 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,881 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 192,435.

This brings the positivity rate to 10.5% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,050,236.

Of the cases, 678 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners, with 377 being females and 346 being males. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 98 years.

Sadly, 6 deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,760.

Read: Kilifi Denies 224 Covid-19 Cases Recorded Yesterday, Says Only 62 Reported

Also, 1,139 more patients in Kenya have recovered, 1,084 at home and 55 in hospital, raising the cumulative recoveries to 181,682.

A total of 1,150 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,346 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

130 patients are in ICU, 41 of whom are on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation.

Read Also: Covid-19: Two Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated As Infections Rise by 692

Another 254 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 235 of them in general wards and 19 in High Dependency Units (HDU). County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 229, Nyeri 86, Kiambu 72, Mombasa 67, Busia and Nakuru 27 cases each, Siaya 26, Machakos and Uasin Gishu 24 each, Kericho 19, Bungoma 18, Nandi 12, Kajiado 11, Nyandarua and Murang’a 7 each, Kwale, Migori, Kilifi, Homa Bay, Makueni and Taita Taveta 6 cases each, Laikipia, Garissa and Kisumu with 4 each, while Embu and Kirinyaga 3 each, Bomet, Kitui, Tharaka Nithi and Trans Nzoia 2 each and Kakamega, Meru, Narok, Nyamira and Baringo 1 case each.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu