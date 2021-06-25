in HEALTH, NEWS

Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 10.1 Percent as 646 Test Positive in The Last 24hrs

In the last 24 hours, 646 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,429. This brings the positivity rate to 10.1 percent and the total number of confirmed cases to 181,885 from a cumulative number of 1,933,402 test samples.

On a positive note, 391 patients recovered from the disease. 211 are from Home Based & Isolation Care program while 180 are from various health facilities. This brings the total number of recoveries to 123,853. 89,661 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 34,192 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 18 patients have succumbed to the disease, one having occurred in the last 24 hours. 17 of the fatalities are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of May and June. This brings the cumulative number of fatalities to 3,556.

