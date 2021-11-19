Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 1.8 Percent as 88 New Cases Recorded

In the last 24 hours 88 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from samples collected from a sample size of 4,802. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 254,629 and the positivity rate to 1.8 percent. The cumulative number of samples tested now stands at 2,790,424.

In the same period, 57 People have recovered from the disease. Out of these, 22 have been discharged from various hospitals across the country while 35 have been discharged from the home-based care and isolation programme. This brings the total number of recoveries to 247,874.

Currently, 367 Covid-19 patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 993 have been placed on the home based care and isolation program

The total number of fatalities stands at 5,325 since no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

As of November 18th 2021, a total of 6,311,749 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,963,035 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,348,714. This brings the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to 8.6 percent.

