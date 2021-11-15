Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 0.7% as Infections Dip

Kenya has recorded 12 new infections in the last 24 hours after 1,730 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 254,309.

This brings the positivity rate to 0.7% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,771,792.

Of the new cases, 12 are Kenyans with 6 being males and 6 are females. The youngest is a 10-year old child while the oldest is 76 years.

Three people have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,319.

County distribution is as follows: Kakamega 4, Nairobi 2, Baringo, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Nandi and Turkana had 1 case each.

24 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 10 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 113 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 112 of them in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit(HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of November 14, 2021, a total of 5,997,816 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 3,887,459 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,110,357.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 50.7%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 7.7%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

