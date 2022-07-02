Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 9.6 Percent as 297 New Cases Recorded

In the last 24 hours, 297 people tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,100. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 334,249 and the cumulative tests done so far to 3,763,301.The positivity rate is now 9.6 percent.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of positive cases at 114, followed by Kiambu with 27, Nakuru with 23, Machakos and Uasin Gishu with 19 and 17 cases respectively.

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 454 recoveries in the period, 453 from the Home Based Care and Isolation Program and one from a health facility. This bring the total umber of recoveries to 324,826.

On a sad note, 2 people succumbed to Covid-19, both being late deaths recorded after facility record audits conducted in June. This brings the total number of deaths to 5,655.

133 patients are currently hospitalized at medical facilities across the country, while 3,635 are receiving care at home.

There are 5 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), four of them are receiving ventilator support, and one is receiving additional oxygen. There are 24 more patients receiving additional oxygen in the general wards.

A total of 18,857,820 vaccines have been administered as of July 1st, 2022. 16,784,572 of these are dosages given to the adult population (18 years and above).

Another 1,545,912 doses have been administered to people between the ages of 15 and 17; 43,141 are given to people younger than 15 but older than 12; and 484,195 are booster doses.

A total of 13,430 immunizations were administered in the past 24 hours, while 5,396 persons have received all of their recommended doses. 31.9 percent of adults had received all recommended vaccinations.

The government is working to vaccinate 27,246,033 people who are on its list of targets.

