Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 9.4% As 480 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 480 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,120 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 190,183.

This brings the country’s positivity rate to 9.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,028,927.

Of the cases, 459 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 245 are males and 235 females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll to 3,737.

Also, Today 148 patients have recovered from the disease with 81 from various health facilities countrywide while 67 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 180,080.

216 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 200 of them in general wards and 16 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 178, Nakuru 54, Kiambu 40, Siaya 25, Uasin Gishu 25, Kisumu 20, Nandi 19, Kakamega 14, Trans Nzoia 12, Mombasa 11, Kilifi 10, Tharaka Nithi 8, Kajiado 6, Kericho 6, Migori 5, Embu 5, Nyandarua 5, Bungoma 4, Meru 4, Murang’a 4, Garissa 3, Kirinyaga 3, Machakos 3, Kwale 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 2, Makueni 1, Narok 1, Baringo 1, Busia 1, Homa Bay 1, Bomet 1, Kitui 1 and Laikipia 1.

As of today, a total of 1,565,344 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,030,853 while second doses are 534,491.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 165,200, Others 151,715, Health Workers 101,020, Teachers 74,206 while Security Officers are at 42,350.

