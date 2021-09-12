Covid-19 Positivity Rate At 7 Percent As 269 Contract Disease, 960 Recover

269 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 3,872 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing the positivity rate down to 6.9 percent.

From the cases, 265 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 135 males while 134 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 243,725 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,454,663.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 117 cases, Kajiado 20, Machakos 18, Nakuru 17, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Kitui 10, Kiambu 9, Nyeri 6, Kisii 6, Embu 5, Marsabit 5, Mombasa 5, Garissa 5, Bomet 4, Kakamega 4, Laikipia 3, Taita Taveta 2, Tana River 1, Wajir 1, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Isiolo 1, Kericho 1, Kwale 1, Migori 1, Siaya 1, Nandi 1 and Murang’a 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (25), 10-19 years (7), 20-29 years (39), 30-39 (45), 40-49 (56), 50-59 (38), 60 years and above (59).

960 patients have recovered from the disease with 895 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 65 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 232,918 of whom 188,946 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,972 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,906.

A total of 1,600 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,032 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 141 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 93 of whom are on ventilatory support and 34 on supplemental oxygen. 14 patients are under observation.

Another 626 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 567 of them in general wards and 59 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

As of September 11, 2021, a total of 3,090,932 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,262,968 while second doses are 827,964.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.6 percent with the majority being males at (56%) while females are at (44%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.04%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 251,342, Aged 58 years and above 244,495, Health Workers 136,906, Teachers 125,185 while Security Officers are at 70,036.

