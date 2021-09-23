Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 5.2% as 317 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 317 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 6,129 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 247,675.

This brings the positivity rate to 5.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at

Of the new cases, 301 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. 160 males while 157 are females.

Sadly, 27 deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative fatalities in the country to 5,045.

Also, 177 more patients recovered from the virus in Kenya, 130 in hospital and 47 from home, raising total recoveries to 238,884.

Vaccination Update

As of September 22nd, 2021, a total of 3,507,836 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,631,821 while second doses were 876,015.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 33.6%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%

