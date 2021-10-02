Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 4.6% as 399 Recover

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 4.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,569,174.

298 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative caseload to 250,023.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a three-month-old baby while the oldest is 102 years. 295 of them are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 158 males while 140 are females

399 patients have recovered from the disease with 379 being from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 20 are from various health facilities countrywide. Cumulative recoveries now stand at 242,227.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,131.

56 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 36 of whom are on ventilatory support and 19 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is under observation.

Another 315 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with306 of them in general wards and 9 in High Dependency Units(HDU).

Vaccination Update:

As of October 1st, 2021, a total of 3,860,780 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,934,734 while second doses were 926,0337.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 31.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.4%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033. A total of 2,934,743 persons have so far been vaccinated for the first dose.

