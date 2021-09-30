Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 4.2% as 260 Contract Virus

260 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 6,226 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 249,434.

The positivity rate is now at 4.2% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,556,222.

Of the new cases, 256 of them are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners. 140 males while 120 are females. The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 99 years.

Sadly, 4 deaths have been reported bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 5,123.

Also, 109 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the cumulative recoveries to 241,520. Of these, 78 were from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 31 from various health facilities countrywide.

County distribution:

Nairobi 63, Kajiado 19, Kitui 16,Kiambu 15, Nakuru 13, Uasin Gishu 11, Meru 11, Wajir 11, Bungoma 8, Garissa 6, Mombasa 6, Homa Bay 5, Kericho 5, Makueni 5, Nandi 5, Nyandarua 5, Bomet 4, Laikipia 4, Kirinyaga 4, Embu 4, Machakos 3, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Murang’a 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Samburu 3, West Pokot 3, Siaya 2, Busia 2, Isiolo 2, Taita Taveta 2, Turkana 2, Vihiga 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kilifi 1, Kisii 1, Migori 1, Narok 1, Nyeri 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

