Covid-19: Positivity Rate At 2.6 Percent As 96 Test Positive, 9 Die

Covid-19 positivity rate is now at 2.6 percent after 96 tested positive from a sample size of 3,702 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 251,248 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,609,854.

From the cases 90 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 62 are males while 34 are females. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 86 years.

The 96 new cases are distribited as follows: Nairobi 41, Uasin Gishu 31, Nakuru 4, Bomet 3, Kakamega 3, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 2, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Nyandarua 1, Tana River 1, Turkana 1, West Pokot 1, Kajiado 1 and Kericho 1.

At the same time, nine patients are reported to have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility audit reports in the months of September and October 2021. This now pushes the cumulative deaths to 5,190.

Read: Covid-19: Zero Fatalities Recorded as 95 Contract Virus

Meanwhile, 293 patients are reported to have recovered from the disease with 202 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 91 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 244,237 of whom 197,382 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 46,855 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 724 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,742 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. Some 46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 29 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 253 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 248 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On the ongoing vaccination exercise, as of October 10, 2021, a total of 4,198,545 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,146,510 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,052,035.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...