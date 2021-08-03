Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 15.4% as 1,085 Contract Virus

1,085 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in the country after 7,067 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 205,356.

This brings the cumulative tests so far conducted to 15.4% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,149,376.

Of the new cases, 1,049 are Kenyans while 36 are foreigners. 550 are females while 535 are males. The youngest is a three-month-old infant while the oldest is 100 years.

Sadly, 25 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the cumulative death toll in Kenya to 3,995.

Also, 403 patients have recovered from the disease with 305 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 98 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 190,095.

A total of 1,540 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,112 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

190 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of whom are on ventilatory support and 94 on supplemental oxygen. 52 patients are under observation.

Another 475 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 437 of them in general wards and 38 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 401, Kiambu 96, Nakuru 90, Machakos 60, Mombasa 56, Nyeri 54, Kilifi 43, Kajiado 38, Uasin Gishu 36, Murang’a 22, Turkana 16, Kericho 15, Garissa 15, Laikipia 13, Baringo 11, Nandi 11, Nyamira 10, Trans Nzoia 10, Nyandarua 9, Siaya 8, Kisumu 8, Narok 7, Lame 7, Taita Taveta 7, Marsabit 7, Embu 6, Kakamega 5, Makueni 5, Migori 5, Kitui 4, Kirinyaga 2, Kisii 2, Meru 2, Tana River 1, Vihiga 1, West Pokot 1 and Kwale 1.

