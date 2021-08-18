Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 15.3 percent as 1,506 Test Positive

In the last 24 hours, Kenya has recorded 1,506 Covid-19 infections, from a sample size of 9,840. The positivity rate is now 15.3%.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 224,400 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,278,763, said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

Of the new cases, 1,473 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners. 795 females and 711 males. The youngest is a five-month-old baby and the oldest 102.

1,538 patients have recovered from the disease; 1,352 from the Home-based isolation care and 186 from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries, the CS said, are now 207,450; 166,877 of whom are from the Home-based Care and Isolation program and 40,573 from health facilities.

“A total of 2,054 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,408 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 161 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 86 of whom are on ventilatory support and 75 on supplemental oxygen,” said Kagwe.

“No patient is under observation. Another 783 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 723 of them in general wards and 60 in High Dependency Units (HDU).”

Sadly, 24 patients have succumbed to the disease; one in the last day and 23 are late death reports from July and August.

The death toll is currently 4,378.

The infections were recorded in the counties as follows; Nairobi 512, Kiambu 162, Nakuru 93, Mombasa 89, Nyandarua 88, Makueni 68, Machakos 64, Murang’a 47, Embu 45, Kajiado 41, Uasin Gishu 41, Kirinyaga 32, Marsabit 25, Turkana 17, Garissa 17, Busia 17, Nandi 15, Baringo 13, Meru 12, Bungoma 10, Nyeri 10, Isiolo 8, Kilifi 8, Lamu 7, Kisii 6, Kisumu 6, Narok 6, Kitui 5, Tana River 5, Migori 5, Kwale 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 3, Homa Bay 3, Kakamega 3, Mandera 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Wajir 3, Samburu 3, Siaya 3, Kericho 2 and Taita Taveta 2.

A total of 2,154,825 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 1,393,905 while second doses are 760,920.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 54.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.8%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 232,616; Others 224,250; Health Workers 128,298; Teachers 113,094; and Security Officers are at 62,662.

