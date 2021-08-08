Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 12.3% as Kenya Records 800 New Cases, 32 Deaths

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country rose to 211,828 on Sunday after 800 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 6,530 samples were tested.

This represents a 12.3 percent positivity rate, a drop from the 14.8 percent announced on Saturday.

From the new cases, 777 are Kenyans while 23 are foreigners. 414 males while 386 are females.

“The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 98 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 211,828 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,190,806,” the statement reads.

The cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi 286, Mombasa 102, Kiambu 101, Kitui 41, Taita Taveta 40, Nakuru 30, Turkana 29, Kajiado 22, Muranga 21, Kilifi 18, Uasin Gishu 18, Machakos 13, Nandi 11, Garissa 10, Nyeri 9, Meru 7, Bomet 6, Embu 5, Laikipia 4, Lamu 4, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 2, Kirinyaga 2, Kisii 2, Kwale 2, Narok 2, Siaya 2, Tana River 1, Homa Bay 1, Isiolo 1, Busia 1, Kisumu 1, Makueni 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Kericho 1.

Today, CS Kagwe announced 278 more recoveries from the deadly disease.

According to the CS, of those who recovered 149 are from various health facilities countrywide while 129 are from Home-Based Isolation and Care.

The number of recoveries recorded in the country so far now stands at 197,307 out of which 157,978 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 39,329 are from various health facilities.

On a sad note, 32 more fatalities have been confirmed all of them being late deaths reported after record audits. They occurred on diverse dates in April, May June, July and August 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,149. Our sincere

Currently, a total of 1,719 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,783 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

133 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 58 of whom are on ventilatory support and 68 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 579 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 542 of them in general wards and 37 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On Covid-19 vaccination progress, the ministry said a total of 1,800,174 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, total first doses are 1,102,232 while second doses are 697,942.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 63.4% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%,” said Kagwe.

