Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 12.8% as 1,258 Infections Recorded

1,258 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,868 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 12.8%, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 232,052 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,336,466.

From the cases, 1,203 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners. 647 are females while 611 are males. The youngest is a six-month-old baby while the oldest is 98.

Over the same period, 753 patients have recovered from the disease; 530 from the Home-based isolation care program and 223 from various health facilities.

The tally is now at 216,127 of whom 174,481 are from the Home-based isolation care program and 41,646 from various health facilities.

The ministry has also confirmed 36 deaths, all of which are late death reports from the months of July and August.

The death toll has as a result reached 4,600.

The cases were distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi 479, Kiambu 132, Nakuru 81, Kitui 56, Embu 43, Murang’a 43, Nyandarua 42, Machakos 38, Garissa 36, Mombasa 29, Kisii 28, Makueni 17, Lamu 17, Kajiado 16, Turkana 16, Meru 15, Kilifi 14, Wajir 13, Isiolo 13, Bungoma 13, Busia 13, Kirinyaga 12, Uasin Gishu 12, Kakamega 11, Tana River 11, Siaya 7, Narok 7, Kisumu 5, Laikipia 5, Marsabit 4, Bomet 4, Elgeyo Marakwet 4, Homa Bay 4, Kericho 4, Nandi 3, Nyeri 3, Vihiga 2, Migori 2, Baringo 2, Tharaka Nithi 1 and Trans Nzoia 1.

A total of 1,941 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 8,126 are under the Home-Based

Isolation and Care program.

Some 153 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 124 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

“Another 688 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 624 of them in general wards and 64 in High Dependency Units (HDU),” said the ministry.

Vaccination Update

64,353 first doses were administered on Tuesday while the second doses were 3,494.

“Cumulatively, 2,585,664 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of yesterday, August the 24th 2021. Of these, total first doses are 1,794,369 while second doses are 791,295,” added the Ministry.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.1% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.9%.”

