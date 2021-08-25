Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 12.8% as 1,258 Infections Recorded

1,258 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 9,868 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 12.8%, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 232,052 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,336,466.

From the cases, 1,203 are Kenyans while 55 are foreigners. 647 are females while 611 are males. The youngest is a six-month-old baby while the oldest is 98.

Over the same period, 753 patients have recovered from the disease; 530 from the Home-based isolation care program and 223 from various health facilities.

The tally is now at 216,127 of whom 174,481 are from the Home-based isolation care program and 41,646 from various health facilities.

The ministry has also confirmed 36 deaths, all of which are late death reports from the months of July and August.

The death toll has as a result reached 4,600.

