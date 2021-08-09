Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 12% as 745 Infections Recorded in 24 Hours

Kenya on Monday announced 745 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,209 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 12.0%.

Confirmed positive cases now total to 212,573 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,197,015.

717 of the new patients are Kenyans and 28 foreigners. 394 are males while 351 are females. The youngest is a seven-day-old infant while the oldest is aged 99.

Read: WHO Warns of Fake Compensation Schemes for People Adversely Affected by Covid-19 Vaccine

161 have recovered from the disease; 83 from the Home-based isolation care and 78 from various health facilities across the country.

The total number of recoveries stands at 197,468.

Sadly, 30 others have succumbed to the disease; three of the fatalities having occurred in the last 24 hours while 27 are late death reports from April, May, June, July and August.

The death toll is now at 4,179.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu