Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 11.8% as 788 Infections Recorded

788 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,690 tested in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now 11.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 234,589 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,358,930.

From the cases 768 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 399 are females while 389 are males. The youngest is a 14-day-old infant and the oldest 110.

1,478 patients have recovered from the virus, 1,386 from the Home-based isolation care program and 92 from various hospitals.

The tally now stands at 219,706, of whom 177,735 are from the Home-based care program and 41,971 from healthcare facilities.

Unfortunately, 28 others have died, all of them being late death reports from diverse dates in the month of August.

