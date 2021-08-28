Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 11.8% as 788 Infections Recorded

788 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,690 tested in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now 11.8%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 234,589 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,358,930.

From the cases 768 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 399 are females while 389 are males. The youngest is a 14-day-old infant and the oldest 110.

1,478 patients have recovered from the virus, 1,386 from the Home-based isolation care program and 92 from various hospitals.

The tally now stands at 219,706, of whom 177,735 are from the Home-based care program and 41,971 from healthcare facilities.

Unfortunately, 28 others have died, all of them being late death reports from diverse dates in the month of August.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of new cases with 163, Kiambu 96 cases while Nakuru and Nyeri reported 73 and 40 new cases respectively.

Across the rest of the counties, the new infections are distributed as follows: Kirinyaga 33, Murang’a 32, Kajiado 30, Makueni 30, Baringo 28, Kitui 27, Garissa 27, Kericho 22, Kilifi 19, Nyandarua 17, Isiolo 15, Trans Nzoia 13, Migori 11, Mombasa 11, Machakos 10, Bomet 8, Siaya 8, Kisumu 8, Laikipia 7, Embu 7, Uasin Gishu 6, Busia 6, Lamu 6, Samburu 5, Tana River 5, Marsabit 4, Homa Bay 4, Kisii 3, Meru 3, Narok 3, Kakamega 2, Wajir 2, Kwale 1, Bungoma 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Tharaka Nithi 1.

Vaccination Update

Kenya had administered some 2,726,932 vaccines by August 28, as per the Ministry data, with 1,925,446 being the first doses while 801,486 were second doses.

“The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 41.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%,” the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.94%.

