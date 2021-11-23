Covid-19: Positivity Rate at 1.1% as 53 Contract Virus

Kenya has recorded 53 new Covid-19 cases, from a sample size of 5,031 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 1.1 per cent.

CS Kagwe said that 48 of the new cases are Kenyans while five are foreigners.

Of these 32 are males and 21 are females, with the youngest being a 19-year-old while the oldest is 95 years.

This brings the total confirmed positive cases to 254,781 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,807,014.

17 patients have recovered from the disease with 12 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme while 5 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 247,992 of whom 200,271 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,721 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Unfortunately, two patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,330.

One of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while the other is a late death, reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of November 2021.

A total of 348 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 975 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 9 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen.

No patient is under observation.

Another 112 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with111 of them are in the General Wards.

One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Vaccination Update

As of November 22, a total of 6,494,091 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 4,033,811 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 2,460,280.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 9.0 per cent.

