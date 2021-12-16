Covid-19 Positivity Jumps to 16.3% as 943 Contract Virus

Kenya has confirmed 943 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 5,787 samples were tested. The country’s cumulative caseload is now at 258,557.

This brings the positivity rate to 16.3% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,908,081.

A total of 177 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,986 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

9 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 of them on ventilatory support while 6 are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 41 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 40 of them are in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Read: 202 Contract Covid-19 as 23 Recover, Four Succumb

Vaccination Update:

As of December 15, 2021, a total of 8,515,984 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,101,374 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,414,610.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.9%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 12.5%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...