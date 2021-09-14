Covid-19 Positivity at 6.6% as 451 Contract Virus

Kenya has announced 451 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours after 6,833 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 244,380.

Of the cases 436 are Kenyans, 15 are foreigners while 244 are males and 207 are females. The youngest is a three-month-old infant and the oldest is 95 years.

The positivity rate is now at 6.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,464,459.

Sadly, the cumulative fatalities are now at 4,928 after five patients succumbed to the virus.

Also, 835 have recovered from the virus, 770 from the home-based care while 65 from various hospital facilities. The cumulative recoveries are now at 234,737.

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 115, Nakuru 67, Uasin Gishu 28, Kiambu 26, Nyandarua 21, Garissa 21, Murang’a 20, Migori 18, Meru 15, Baringo 10, Laikipia 10, Kitui 10, Machakos 9, Narok 8, Kakamega 7, Turkana 7, Marsabit 6, Mombasa 6, Nandi 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kajiado 6, Kisumu 5, Bungoma 4, Busia 4, Kilifi 4, Nyeri 4, Bomet 2, Makueni 2, Tharaka Nithi 1, Kisii 1, Lamu 1 and Nyamira 1.

Vaccination Update:

As of September 13th, 2021, a total of 3,145,171 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, the total first doses are 2,312,422 while the second doses are 832,749.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.0% with the majority being males at (55%) while females are at (45%).

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.06%. The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 245,710, others 253,242 health workers 137,546, teachers 125,590 while security officers are at 70,661.

