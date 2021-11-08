Covid-19 Positivity at 0.6% as 20 Contract Virus

Kenya has confirmed 20 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after 3,136 samples were tested. The country’s caseload is now at 253,853.

The positivity rate is now at 0.6% with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,741,836.

No fatalities have been reported hence the country’s death toll still stands at 5,312.

Also, the cumulative recoveries now stand at 247,370 after 70 patients recovered from the virus.

402 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,093 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

Some 33 patients are in the ICU, 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 112 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 112 of them in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Vaccination Update:

As of November 7th 2021, total of 5,639,952 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,793,864 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,846,088.

