Covid-19 Positivity Jumps to 17.5% as 1,335 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity rate is now at 17.5% after 1,335 patients have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload is now at 206,691 with the cumulative tests so far conducted now at 2,156,981.

Of the cases, 1,293 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners. 680 are females, 655 are males while the youngest is an eight-month-old infant and the oldest is 105 years.

Sadly, 30 deaths have been recorded bringing the country’s death toll to 4,025.

Also, 1,093 patients have recovered from the disease, 983 from Home-Based Isolation and Care while 110 were from various health facilities countrywide. The cumulative recoveries are now at 191,188.

1,587 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,125 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

178 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 118 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

Another 441 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 397 of them in general wards and 44 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 647, Nakuru 86, Kiambu 83, Kajiado has 59, Mombasa 53, Nyandarua 52, Makueni 45, Machakos 40, Kirinyaga 36, Kilifi 27, Uasin Gishu 26, Murang’a 25, Lamu 16, Kitui 14, Baringo and Taita Taveta 12 each, Tana River 11 and Embu 11 each, Marsabit 9, Kericho and Laikipia 8, Turkana 6, Meru 5, Nyeri, Kisumu, Siaya and Kwale 4 each, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori and Isiolo 3 each, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi and Kakamega 2 each while Kisii, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, West Pokot, Bungoma, Busia and Garissa had 1 case each.

