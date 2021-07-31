Kenya’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate at 15.6% as 1,259 Contract Virus

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate has jumped to 15.6% after 1,259 have contracted the virus. The country’s caseload is now at 203,213.

This was after 8,081 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tests so far conducted are now at 2,132,355.

Of the new cases, 1,224 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners. Also, 630 are females while 629 are males with the youngest being a five-month-old infant while the oldest is 107 years.

Sadly, 5 more deaths have been recorded bringing the cumulative death toll in the country to 3,931.

498 patients have also recovered from the disease with 357 from Home-Based Isolation & Care & 141 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 188,936.

A total of 1,469 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 3,965 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

185 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 86 on supplemental oxygen. 56 patients are under observation.

Another 445 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 399 of them in general wards and 46 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

County distribution is as follows: Nairobi 417, Nyeri 139, Kiambu 120, Mombasa 96, Nakuru 66, Kilifi 60, Kajiado 42, Uasin Gishu 34, Taita Taveta 31, Nandi 28, Busia 21, Machakos 19, Kericho 16, Embu 16, Nyandarua 15, Kirinyaga 13, Kwale 13, Trans Nzoia 11, Kisumu 10, Murang’a 10, Turkana 9, Baringo 8, Tana River 7, Bomet 7, Meru 6, Garissa 5, Siaya 5, Bungoma 4, Homa Bay 4, Migori 4, Narok 4, Nyamira 4, Kakamega 4, Vihiga 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Makueni 2, West Pokot 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

