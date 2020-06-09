3 More Covid-19 Patients Die In Kenya As Tally Inches Closer To 3,000 Mark

The number of the novel Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 2,989 on Tuesday after 127 more people tested positive.

At the same time, three more people have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 88.

In a statement, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said a total of 2,247 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

Kenya has so far tested a total of 100,683 samples since the outbreak of the disease in the country in mid-March.

Of the new cases, 84 were male and 33 female, with the youngest patient being a 3-week-old baby while the oldest is 72 years old.

Nairobi reported 62 cases, Mombasa 34, Busia 14, Machakos 4, Bungoma 3, Kwale 1 and Uasin Gishu 1 each.

All the 14 cases confirmed in Busia are truck drivers tested at the Malaba point of entry.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows: Kibra (21), Westlands (14), Ruaraka (12), Kamukunji (5), Langata (4), Dagoretti North (3), Makadara, Embakasi South and Embakasi West have one case each.

Mombasa cases are from Mvita (8), Nyali (7), Changamwe (6), Jomvu (6), Kisauni (4) and Likoni (3).

The number of recoveries in the country rose to 873 after 24 more patients tested negative for the disease.

In his address today, Dr Aman said a total of 72 health workers have been infected with Covid-19. Three medics from Nyeri country are among the recent cases.

The CAS reiterated that the stigma continues to undermine the fight against Covid-19 in the country.

“We must remember at all times that it is the virus which is the enemy and not the person infected,” the CAS said.

Warning that Kenya could witness a spike in the coming days, the CAS called on Kenyans to support the government’s efforts to flatten the curve.

“Since we recorded our first case in March, our numbers have been swelling and today we are almost getting to the 3,000 mark. According to experts, our epidemiological curve is rising sharply implying that we are likely to record increasing numbers of positives,” he stated.

“In the first eight days of June, we have registered 900 cases from a pool of 19461 samples. If we go to the first eight days of May, we recorded 225 positives from 8872 samples.”

