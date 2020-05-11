Covid-19 Patient Dies In Nairobi As Cases Rise To 700

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 700 on Monday after 28 people tested positive.

At the same time, the number of Covid-19 fatalities confirmed in the country rose to 33 after one more patient died in Nairobi.

Of the new cases, 10 are from Mombasa, nine from Kajiado, seven from Nairobi and two from Wajir.

A total of 841 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 briefings, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman noted that the nine patients in Kajiado county are all Kenyan truck drivers who entered the country from Tanzania.

Samples of the drivers were taken at Namanga border.

The CAS said 12 more patients have recovered raising the number of Covid-19 survivors in the country to 251.

On why the number of Covid-19 tests carried in the country remains low, Dr Aman said the big challenge that the government has been facing is the lack of enough reagents.

The CAS reiterated that Kenya has a capacity to carry out more tests in a day but the global demand of the reagents has limited the supply of the product.

The CAS urged Kenyans across the border points of entry to be extra vigilant as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Dr Aman said the government’s priority is to limit community spread.

“We want to encourage Kenyans not to fear health facilities, they are safe. Seek the care you need,” he said.

